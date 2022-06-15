Forecast Updated on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 75-87. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy with showers and storms possible by morning. Lows: 63-70. Winds: SE-S 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: First round of showers and thunderstorms in the morning hours with a break in the afternoon as the sun comes out to end the day. Highs: 85-92. Winds: S-SW 10-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Round 2 of showers and thunderstorms arrives in the late evening hours and will continue into the overnight. Lows: 70-75. Winds: SW-W 10-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of a pop-up shower / storm especially the farther south you get on Delmarva. Highs: 88-93. Winds: W-NW 10-30+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy and refreshing. Highs: 77-82. Winds: NW-N 10-20+ mph.
A very unstable atmosphere will sit over Delmarva over the coming days as we are stuck in a rock and a hard place in meteorological terms. A massive dome of high pressure that will be baking the Ohio and Tennessee river valley will sit just to our west. An area of low pressure will be hanging out just to our north and east in the Canadian maritime and will cause us to be in the crosshairs of a few complex showers and thunderstorms the next few days.
The high is drifting a little farther south and west and is allowing the upper level low to take control of the upper air pattern in our world today. This is going to allow a weak high to develop to our north and our flow at the surface will be coming in off the Atlantic for this Wednesday. Because of this flow, temperatures will be cooler and the air will be a little refreshing with dew points in the 50s and low 60s this morning. Highs today will only climb up into the 80s with plenty of sunshine and a few extra clouds as some storms will fire up to our west.
Thursday will bring a couple more rounds of showers and storms as the high starts to slide back toward the east and pushes us back into the ring of fire. The first round of showers and storms will be in the morning hours off a complex of storms that form way up in Canada and dive down through Delmarva starting around sunrise with this rain chance continuing all morning long. We should dry things out for the afternoon and evening hours of Thursday before another round of showers and storms will be possible as the actual cold front pushes into the region. The front doesn’t clear until midday on Friday. This means it will be hot for one more day to end the week with highs in the 90s and the humidity will drop throughout the day.
The weekend forecast looks to be the greatest forecast I have ever put together for Father’s Day with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s with sunshine and low humidity. The heat dome builds to our west again next week with instability showers and storms possible by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.