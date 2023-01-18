Forecast Updated on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 4:05am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. A bit breezy at times. Highs: 52-58. Winds: W-NW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Turning mostly cloudy with the chance of a couple showers possible by morning. Lows: 38-48. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain possible on and off throughout the day. Breezy. Highs: 55-62. Winds: SW 10-25+ mph.
Thursday Night: Lingering rain showers early in the night before clearing out by morning. Windy. Lows: 38-46. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Highs: 47-54. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 42-47. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
We are going to get stuck in a pattern where we get a day or two of dry time before another chance of rain will enter the forecast over the next two weeks. Sometimes the rain chances will be very light rain or just some scattered showers while other chances are going to bring a good soaking rain. Let’s be honest, the rain chances that bring a lot of rain are not good with how saturated we have been over the last month or two here on the Peninsula.
Today we will get a break from the rain and see a mainly dry day with a good amount of sunshine by the afternoon and evening hours. This is after the fog that has settled across parts of the area lifts this morning. Temperatures will climb up into the 50s this afternoon with that sunshine and the breeze will start to pick up throughout the day to help temperatures rise.
This breeze will be ahead of another low pressure that develops to our south and west and passes out to our west on Thursday bringing with it a chance for rain on and off throughout the day into Thursday night. As of now, our best chances for rain look to be in the morning hours as the warm front pushes through the region. Afterwards, we will see scattered showers through the dinner hour. As the cold front arrives in the evening hours, another batch of steadier rain showers or even a few thunderstorms are not out of the question before the rain chances taper off.
Behind the front, things turn windy and colder for Friday and a dry sunny day on Saturday before another storm system arrives to end the weekend with another rain chance by Sunday afternoon and Sunday night and could linger into Monday morning. There are also indications that this active weather pattern will not calm down heading into next week with more rain chances by late Tuesday into Wednesday.