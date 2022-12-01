Forecast Updated on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 4:05am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 39-44. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 22-32. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 48-54. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Turning mostly cloudy with showers possible by morning. Windy. Lows: 42-48. Winds: SW 10-30+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers the first half of the day. Windy. Highs: 57-62. Winds: SW 15-30+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy early. Highs: 45-51. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
The breezy conditions have continued overnight and will remain throughout the day today as this much colder air mass arrives for the end of the workweek with highs in the 40s and low 50s. We could see wind gusts during the day on Thursday as high as 30+ mph in the first half of the day. The wind should begin to settle down by later in the afternoon as high pressure takes control.
This high will only stick around for a couple of days as it will quickly be moving off the coast to allow for our next weather maker to arrive early on Saturday. A cold front will bring with it chances for some rain showers by the morning hours and continue on and off through the first half of the day. The rain should taper off in the early afternoon and clear things out for the parades scheduled to happen in the evening hours on Saturday. Granted, the wind will start to pick up on Saturday and we could see a few wind gusts on Saturday evening as high as 30 mph, but overall things should be good for any evening plans.
High pressure brings cooler air to wrap up the weekend before another system brings rain chances into the forecast for Tuesday.