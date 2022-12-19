Forecast Updated on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs: 37-42. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 18-26. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 40-46. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 23-32. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 44-48. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a period of rain possible. Breezy. Highs: 52-58. Winds: SE 10-25+ mph.
High pressure from Canada has settled into the area over the weekend and is keeping temperatures well below average for this time of year to start the last work week before Christmas. We will have a nice sunny start to the week on this Monday, but the breeze will make it tough to enjoy some time outside today. Highs should reach the low 40s across much of the region, but the wind will be gusting at times over 25+ mph. This will make those 40s today feel like the 30s. Overnight will bring the wind down and allow temperatures to drop quickly into the 20s for many places with our coolest communities falling into the 10s.
The high will remain in control of our forecast through Wednesday keeping us with quiet conditions and a nice general warming trend with hush by Wednesday into the mid 40s. The storm that looked like it could produce a big winter storm in time for the busy travel period now looks to be a big rainstorm on Delmarva. This will be a one - two punch with the first area of low pressure swinging across Delmarva on Thursday with the second half of this storm bringing on and off rain from Thursday night through Friday evening. The rain totals will be nothing like what we saw last week, but still significant considering all the rain we have seen to end the year.
The bigger story is going to be the bitter cold blast of air that arrives behind the storm for the holiday weekend. Temperatures on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be well below average for this time of year. Highs are only expected to be hovering around the freezing mark on Saturday and Sunday with morning temperatures on Christmas in the 10s with wind chill values near 0 at times. Good news is that things should slowly warm up early next week.