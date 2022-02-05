Forecast Updated on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 4:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Turning mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 28-34. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy early. Lows: 14-25. Winds: N 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 36-42. Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 22-32. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 45-52. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: A few lingering showers early are possible, otherwise it will be mostly sunny by afternoon. Highs: 42-48. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
As the cold air has rushed across Delmarva last night, things will be chilly on this Saturday. Highs are only expected to be in the 20s and low 30s, keeping us well below average for this time of year. The problem will be the wind as we are expecting gusts over 30+ mph throughout the day. This will lead to wind chill values in the 10s and 20s throughout the day. Hard to enjoy a nice sunny day when the wind is stinging that much.
Sunday brings temperatures up a bit as we see many places climb above freezing with a mix of sun and clouds. The clouds are ahead of a weak storm system that will be forming to our south during the day, This storm will continue to develop and eventually turn toward the north during the day on Monday. It passes by to our south, but comes close enough to us to bring a chance of rain showers into the forecast for Monday night and early Tuesday. No threat for wintry weather from this system because as it arrives, it will be pushing some warmer air in from the south with it…keeping temperatures in the 40s and some low 50s both on Monday and Tuesday.
A little warming trend begins again over the work week as high pressure settles into control of the forecast. Highs start to climb above average for this time of year by Wednesday and Thursday of next week with a quiet weather pattern with no real rain chance. It will be nice to dry out for a long period of time after all this active weather we have dealt with the last few weeks.