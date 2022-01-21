Forecast Updated on Friday, January 21, 2022, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day. Breezy. Highs: 28-34. Winds: NE-N 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with light snow possible across southern Delmarva. Some accumulations possible, more significant accumulations south of Princess Anne and Snow Hill. Windy. Lows: 22-32. Winds: N-NW 15-30+ mph.
Saturday: Snow continues for some the first part of the day, then things slowly improve throughout the afternoon. Windy. Highs: 30-35. Winds: N-NE 15-30+ mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear and cold! Breezy. Lows: 22-28. Winds: NW 15-25+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy early. Highs: 30-36. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 37-42. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
A strong high out of Canada pulls down some very cold air to wrap up the work week with highs in the 20s and 30s for Friday. The cloud cover is going to be stubborn today across most of Delmarva, but it wouldn’t surprise me if we saw a little sunshine today. If we see the clouds break apart for part of the day, the clouds will be increasing by the later afternoon and evening ahead of our next chance for snow for parts of the peninsula.
An area of low pressure will develop along the arctic front that will stall to our south and will bring us a possible winter storm over the weekend. It looks like the center of the storm cuts past us just a little too far south for the bulls eye of this storm will bring the heaviest snow toward Hampton Roads and eastern North Carolina.
Right now, it looks like a significant accumulation of snow is going to be possible the farther south you live on Delmarva with lighter amounts for some of central Delmarva. At this moment, it looks like from Salisbury and Ocean City to the south will be our best chance for snow accumulations of 1-3” of snow. Once you reach southern Worcester and Somerset county will bring accumulating snow chances up, so that is where we should see 2-4 inches of snow toward Accomack county. Once you get down toward Northampton county and down into Hampton Roads where we will see the chance of 4+” of snow as you get closer to where the heavier bands of snow should establish for this storm. Stay tuned as we put a bow on the forecast.
Other news, we go into the freezer box for the weekend as temperatures will stay well below average through Sunday. A brief warm up early next week is possible before we open the door to frigid air again by mid-week. The front that brings the colder air for later next week will bring a chance of a few rain and snow showers on Tuesday.