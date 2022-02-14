Forecast Updated on Monday, February 14, 2022, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny, windy and chilly. Highs: 26-34. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows: 10-24. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: 37-43. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows: 22-32. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer! Highs: 50-58. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm during the day. Chance of evening showers and thunderstorms as a cold front arrives. Windy. Highs: 62-68. Winds: SW 10-25+ mph.
A chilly start to the week on Delmarva as some Arctic air arrived across the region overnight. Temperatures this morning are not too bad, but the wind will make things feel so much colder.
There is a second blast of colder air on the way that will have the wind pick up again this afternoon. This will lead to highs in the 30s this afternoon, but wind chill values will be in the 20s throughout the day. A quiet and cold night tonight leads to morning temperatures in the 10s and our coldest communities could sneak down into the single digits.
Our gradual warm up begins on Tuesday as highs climb up into the 30s and low 40s with lots of sunshine as the wind starts to turn more out of the west.
As the high pressure goes out to sea and settles in the Atlantic for a couple of days it will turn our winds out of the south and southwest and push very warm air onto Delmarva. The overdrive kicks in on Wednesday as highs climb up into the 50s with the breeze out of the south. As it turns southwest, highs on Thursday climb up into the 60s again. Enjoy, but it will be breezy to windy on Thursday ahead of a cold front.
The cold front arrives late Thursday night and into Friday and will bring with it a shot of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The rain chance could linger into the first part of Friday as the cold front clears the region. The wind turns on Friday evening and ushers in some colder air, but nowhere near as cold as the start of this week.
The weekend forecast looks quiet so far with sunshine and highs in the 40s and 50s with lots of sunshine. This is right where we should be this time of year.