Forecast Updated on Friday, September 23, 2022, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 65-72. Winds: NW 15-35+ mph.
Tonight: Clear and chilly as the wind calms overnight. Lows: 38-50. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: 68-74. Winds: NW-W 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 50-62. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Increasing clouds throughout the day with a chance of showers by the late afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 75-83. Winds: W-SW 5-20+ mph.
Monday: A few lingering showers early possible. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and windy. Highs: 72-78. Winds: W-NW 10-25+ mph.
The cold front has cleared and the wind has been up for much of the night and ushering in the much colder air just in time for the first full day of fall. Temperatures today will climb up into the 60s and a few low 70s this afternoon as the wind will still be the story of the day. The wind should get a little stronger this morning as the sun finally mixes down even colder air from high up in the atmosphere. We could see some wind gusts this morning and this afternoon as high as 30-40+ mph all across Delmarva before things start to settle down into the evening hours.
Firefly weekend looks fantastic for all weekend plans. Lots of sunshine and cooler temperatures as high pressure from Canada settles into control of the forecast. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s on Saturday with morning temperatures on Saturday morning in the 40s and our coolest communities could fall into the upper 30s…nice and crisp. Another shot of showers and storms are going to be possible Sunday evening and Sunday night with another cold front arriving. This may put a damper on the acts in the evening hours of Sunday, but still a pretty good weekend for the entire weekend of the festival.
Fiona is now passing by to our east this morning and that has the swell kicked up heading toward the weekend and waves will be massive at our beaches today and continuing through the weekend. This will also drive our rip current up heading into the weekend. Also, watching a second system that is going to develop in the Caribbean over the weekend as there are some big indications that the lower 48 will need to keep an eye on this developing storm. Stay tuned…