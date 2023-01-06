Forecast Updated on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: A few lingering showers early, otherwise it will be partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 47-53. Winds: NW 5-20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 27-35. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 42-48. Winds: NW 5-20 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 26-35. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers by the evening hours. Highs: 43-48. Winds: E-NE 5-15 mph.
Monday: A few lingering showers early. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 45-50. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
The little wave of energy is currently swinging across Delmarva and we have seen a few very spotty showers overnight and that chance of a shower will linger into early this morning. These showers should not be a big deal, but enough to need to run the windshield wipers a couple times. We dry out throughout the day on Friday as high temperatures reflect the cooler air coming into the region. Temperatures this afternoon will only reach the 40s and 50s.
The start of the weekend will come with a good amount of sunshine, but it will be tough to enjoy the sunshine with how spoiled we have become by the warmer air to start the new year. Temperatures Saturday will reach the 40s in the afternoon, but compared to the 70s…will be a little bit of an adjustment for us to make. A weak little system looks to push onto the peninsula during the day on Sunday with the chance of some rain showers from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. We dry things out on Monday with high pressure taking control of the forecast through mid-week next week with cooler temperatures.