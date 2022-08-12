Forecast Updated on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: A few showers possible early in the day, otherwise it turns sunny and becomes comfortable. Breezy. Highs: 82-87. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Tonight: Clear and comfy. Lows: 58-68. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny and perfect! Highs: 78-85. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 58-68. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Starts off sunny with the clouds increasing throughout the day. Highs: 80-86. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and a few storms. Highs: 80-85. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
It already feels different this morning with a lower humidity level than there has been the last few days. Even cooler and drier air arrives later today. A secondary front though has to move across Delmarva this morning and will bring some extra clouds and a few showers in the forecast for the first part of this Friday. Once the front clears, it turns sunny and an even more noticeable drop in the humidity happens into the evening hours tonight. High temperatures today only reach the low 80s for most, some folks across far northern Delmarva may only reach the upper 70s.
A big ridge of high pressure from Canada will settle into the region for the weekend and things turn quiet and very comfortable for August heading into the weekend. Highs only climb into the low and mid 80s and dew points in the 60s with nothing but sunshine expected. We may even see our coolest communities fall into the 50s for morning temperatures on Sunday and Monday morning.
A weak disturbance develops on the southside of the high and brings a chance of a few showers and storms starting on Monday afternoon. Once the shower chances arrive on Monday, they will linger into Monday and night and a good part of Tuesday before the system departs on Tuesday evening. We dry out for Wednesday and Thursday with lower humidity levels before the heat and humidity build back for next weekend.