Forecast Updated on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: The chance of some spotty showers will linger to start the day with slow improvement by the afternoon hours. Highs: 62-68. Winds: SE-S 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers possible overnight. Lows: 55-60. Winds: SE 10-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray pop-up shower / storm not out of the question. Most should stay dry. Highs: 70-75. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 62-68. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of PM showers and storms. Highs: 78-84. Winds: S-SE 10-15 mph.
Saturday: A chance of a few lingering showers possible early, otherwise turning partly cloudy by evening. Highs: 77-83. Winds: W-NW 5-15 mph.
So, whoever needs some rain for the grass, the gardens, the fields…and whatever else needs rain will have a smile on their face over the next few days. The steady rain chances are gone for the next couple of days. We start the day with lots of clouds and the chance of a few stray showers or areas of drizzle for southern Delmarva, but as we work throughout the day the conditions should improve. I expect temperatures to be a little warmer, but that is comparing it to yesterday. Temperatures will still be well below average for this time of year with highs in the 60s.
The low is going to move back north through the area tonight with an increased chance of some spotty showers, but I think our chances of a shower or storm on Thursday are starting to diminish. As the low departs, it will lead to a couple warmer days for Thursday and Friday. Another chance of scattered showers and storms arrives in the forecast for Friday afternoon and evening and temperatures in the 80s as a cold moves across the region.
Remember how I mentioned that the forecast for the weekend was going to go back and forth a couple more times because the models are not handling things in the atmosphere well right now. Well, the forecast went in a positive direction, but we will probably still have to deal with a few showers as we start the long weekend on Saturday. I do think that things will start to improve on Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening. Sunday is starting to look better with more sunshine and less volatility in the atmosphere to be able to pull our chance of a shower or storm out of the forecast. Memorial Day Monday looks better with more sunshine. I don’t think we are done adjusting this forecast and I hope we don’t swing the forecast back toward the drearier for the long holiday weekend.
The nice weather we will have for Monday is going to stick around for much of next week and it will turn hot again with highs expected into the 90s for the middle of next week.