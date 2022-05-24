Forecast Updated on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: A period of steady rain will fall across Delmarva throughout the morning before becoming more scattered showers by the afternoon hours.. A better chance for rain the farther south you go across the region. Windy and cool. Highs: 56-63. Winds: E 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Showers may linger across parts of the area. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows: 55-60. Winds: E-SE 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: The chance of some spotty showers will linger to start the day with slow improvement by the afternoon hours. Highs: 62-68. Winds: SE-S 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower or two possible overnight. Lows: 55-60. Winds: SE 10-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray pop-up shower / storm not out of the question. Most should stay dry. Highs: 70-75. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of PM showers and storms. Highs: 78-84. Winds: S-SE 10-15 mph.
So, whoever needs some rain for the grass, the gardens, the fields…and whatever else needs rain will have a smile on their face over the next few days. The rain that was expected arrived last night across Delmarva and will stick around for much of the day today. Some of the rain throughout the day could be on the heavier side, especially this morning. The steady rain should taper off by the later stages of the morning, but the issue is that shower chances are going to be persistent the next few days.
This storm is going to cut off the main jet stream and get stuck over the area. We will have to keep some rain chances in the forecast for much of the workweek due this low stalling out. This also means that the wind will turn off the Atlantic and pull much colder air in off the Atlantic. Highs on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will get stuck in the 60s and low 70s. Yeah….I know….we are going to do this again.
Good news is that a cold front from the west should help push this out of here by Thursday and lead to a couple warmer days for Thursday and Friday. Another chance of scattered showers and storms arrives in the forecast for Friday afternoon and evening and temperatures in the 80s.
My optimism for the Memorial Day Weekend took a step back this morning because we have a bit more agreement, but the agreement happens to be in the unsettled direction. The weekend will not be a total washout, but we will have to keep the chance of some scattered showers and storms in the forecast on and off on Saturday and Sunday (at this point). I don’t think we are done adjusting this forecast and I hope we don’t have to make the forecast drearier for the long holiday weekend.