Forecast Updated on Monday, April 18, 2022, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly cloudy with some scattered showers possible later this morning. The steady, heavy rain arrives at lunchtime and continues the rest of the day. Windy. Highs: 48-58. Winds: SE-E 15-35+ mph.
Tonight: Rain continues into the early evening before tapering off after midnight. It becomes partly cloudy to mostly clear by morning. Windy. Lows: 38-46. Winds: W-NW 15-30+ mph.
Tuesday: A mix of clouds and sun. Blustery. A pop-up shower or two not out of the question, but looking unlikely at this moment. Highs: 50-58. Winds: NW 15-35+ mph, diminishing by the late afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear and breezy early. Lows: 32-40. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 55-62. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer. Highs: 67-73. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
The storm that looked to be a more Monday night event sped up over the weekend and will be here to greet us as we start the workweek after the holiday weekend. It will be a rainy and dreary Monday once we get into the afternoon hours. Some of this rain will be heavy at times and the wind will make the rain sting a little bit as we are expecting some wind gusts over 40+ mph possible through the afternoon and evening hours. The rain should begin to taper off after midnight tonight with colder air spilling in behind the storm system as we head into Tuesday. On average, 1” of rain will be the standard on Delmarva, with locally heavier amounts of over 2+” of rain likely in some places before the storm wraps up tonight.
Tuesday is going to have the cold feel to the air like we know from the early spring. Temperatures are going to be stuck in the 50s for much of the day with a mix of clouds and sun. With the amount of cold air aloft, it wouldn’t shock me if we saw a couple popcorn showers develop in the afternoon with the amount of instability that will exist. I am keeping it out of the 7 day forecast, but know it will be there. The wind will also continue to be there for much of Tuesday, where we could have some wind gusts over 30-40 mph. This will make those 50s feel that much colder.
Wednesday morning will be a chilly morning on Delmarva and it wouldn’t surprise me if frost advisories go up for Wednesday morning as overnight temperatures will drop into the 30s in our coldest communities. It will stay in the 40s for morning lows at our beach towns with water temperatures now in the low to mid 50s.
High pressure builds in and takes control of the forecast for the rest of the week and the weekend and will start to drive temperatures up. Highs by Saturday and Sunday expected into the 70s and 80s with lots of sunshine.