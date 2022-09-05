Forecast Updated on Monday, September 5, 2022, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Starting mostly sunny with the clouds on the increase throughout the day. A chance of showers enters the forecast by the late evening hours across the Mid-shore. Breezy at times. Highs: 82-88. Winds: S-SE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with the steady rain and showers arriving. A few storms will be embedded and breezy at times. Lows: 68-73. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday: Periods of rain, on and off, throughout the day. Some of this rain will be heavy at times. Highs: 75-82. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday Night: The steady rain becomes scattered showers into the evening and starts to taper off overnight heading into Wednesday morning. Lows: 68-73. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Lingering showers early possible, otherwise it becomes partly to mostly sunny by the evening. Highs: 75-82. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 78-83. Winds: S-SE 5-15 mph.
We get away with one more dry day for Labor Day morning with the sky turning gray throughout the day. It becomes partly to mostly cloudy by the afternoon hours with temperatures climbing up into the 80s across the area. The slow moving front gets here later this evening with our chance of rain spreading across the region overnight. Once the rain does start across the area, it will be on and off throughout the day on Tuesday with a good soaking that we have been begging for across the region. On average, most of us pick up on 0.50 - 1.00 inch of rain across the region. There will be locally heavier amounts in some areas, especially if you live in a neighborhood that gets one of the embedded thunderstorms or the heavier rain sets up for a few hours in the same spots. This is all great news!!
The rain should taper off by early on Wednesday morning with the sunshine returning by the afternoon hours. We should be dry into the weekend. It looks like another front arrives by Sunday into Monday with another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms. This forecast is going to be shifting a lot over the coming days as there is a lot of uncertainty within the suite of models this morning as we get past the 4th and 5th day of the forecast. Stay tuned as we fine tune the forecast with time because I truly believe this forecast is going to change a few times before we get to the weekend.