Forecast Updated on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 4:10am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 48-53. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Turning partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 38-45. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and light rain possible throughout the day. Highs: 56-64. Winds: S 5-20 mph.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers continue overnight. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy. Lows: 50-56. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers lingering for part of the day. Highs: 60-67. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and light rain possible by the afternoon. Highs: 56-62. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
The start of the workweek is going to be the nicest day of the week. We will have lots of sunshine that will bring our temperatures back to where we should be this time of year. Highs reach the low 50s after the cold start we had this morning. The clouds will be on the increase overnight and the wind will pick up a little out of the south and bring our temperatures up for Tuesday morning.
As we wake up, the rain showers will start to overspread the area on Tuesday morning and we will be dealing with some rain throughout the day on Tuesday. Some of this rain could be heavy at times by Tuesday evening and Tuesday night before this first wave of energy departs. It looks like we pick up on another 0.50” of rain on average across Delmarva by the time we wake up on Wednesday morning. The temperatures will continue to climb as highs will climb up into the 60s on Tuesday, even with the rain falling.
This system will drape a front over the region and we will see a stationary front develop and lead to an unsettled weather pattern over the next couple of days. We will see little waves of energy develop along the front and keep a chance of showers in the forecast on Wednesday with a bigger chance on Thursday into Friday as a stronger low develops on the front and motors across the region. This will pull in some colder air and dry air for the weekend with temperatures in the 40s and low 50s.
Another storm develops on Sunday to our south and west and arrives with rain chances on Monday and could produce another unsettled weather pattern for next week.