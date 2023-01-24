Forecast Updated on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 4:10am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny and breezy early. Highs: 44-50. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds throughout the night with a few showers possible by morning. Lows: 29-35. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Cloudy with on and off rain and a few thunderstorms possible throughout the day. Windy. Highs: 48-62. Winds: S 15-30+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Rain and chance of a few storms begin to taper off. It will be partly cloudy and windy by morning. Lows: 38-44. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Highs: 45-51. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 42-48. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
The active weather pattern that established itself last week will continue into this week. Expect to see a few chances for precipitation with temperatures going up and down throughout the week and into the weekend.
High pressure arrives today and will lead to plenty of sunshine with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees. Just your typical January day on Delmarva on this Tuesday. A nice quiet day before our next weather maker arrives by Wednesday morning. A few showers are going to be possible in the morning as the warm front pushes across Delmarva before the steadier and heavier rain gets here by the lunch hour. Once the rain arrives, it will be on and off and could be heavy at times throughout the afternoon and evening. Temperatures soar into the 50s and 60s by the evening hours when the rain chance will be greatest as the wind will also increase throughout the day. We could see the winds gust over 40+ mph at times by Wednesday evening and Wednesday night as the front arrives.
The rain tapers off by Wednesday night and will leave behind anywhere between 0.50 - 1.00” of rain with locally heavier amounts possible. Behind the storm, a blast of colder air comes in for the end of the week and the weekend. A very weak clipper system looks to pass to our north Friday night and into Saturday. If the system brings enough moisture with it, we may have to deal with some extra clouds to start on Saturday with breezy conditions. Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with some sunshine and temperatures into the low 50s. Another system brings shower chances into the cards by Sunday evening and Sunday night.