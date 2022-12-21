Forecast Updated on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 4:05am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 44-48. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Turning mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows: 30-36. Winds: SE 10-20+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain, some of it heavy at times. Windy. Highs: 52-60. Winds: SE 10-25+ mph.
Thursday Night: Rain tapers off to showers at times. Blustery! Lows: 50-57. Winds: S-SW 15-40+ mph.
Friday: Showers possible early in the day. Things turn colder by the afternoon with a few snow showers possible as moisture departs. Windy. Highs: 56-62, dropping drastically by late afternoon. Winds: SW-NW 15-40+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible throughout the day. Blustery! Highs: 24-28. Winds: NW 20-50+ mph. Wind Chill Values: 10-18.
High pressure from Canada has settled into the area over the weekend and is keeping temperatures well below average for this time of year to start the last work week before Christmas. We will have a nice sunny Wednesday to start before we start to see clouds spill across the area ahead of our next storm. Highs should reach the mid 40s across much of the region, which keeps us below average for this time of year. The surge of warm air starts to push across Delmarva tonight as the clouds thicken ahead of this big rain storm on the way.
This will be a one-two punch with the first area of low pressure swinging across Delmarva on Thursday with the second half of this storm bringing on and off showers from Thursday night through Friday afternoon. Some of the rain on Thursday will be heavy at times and add up quickly again. Most of the peninsula could see an additional 1-2” of rain on top of all the rain we saw last week across the region. The wind will also be a problem with this storm as the wind gusts should reach 40-50+ mph during the day on Thursday and will continue into Thursday night and Friday. As the wind turns from the northwest on Friday, the temperature will drop so drastically that a flash freeze could become a concern by late Friday afternoon and Friday evening as temperatures crash. From the 50s to around 60 degrees early on Friday, the temperatures by Friday at dinner time will be in the 20s with morning temperatures on Saturday will be in the 10s.
The bigger story is going to be the bitter cold blast of air that arrives behind the storm for the holiday weekend. Temperatures on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be well below average for this time of year. Highs are only expected to be hovering around the freezing mark on Saturday and Sunday with morning temperatures on Christmas in the 10s with wind chill values near 0 at times. Things should slowly warm up early next week and I stress slowly. Highs by mid-week next week will only get back to the mid 40s.