Forecast Updated on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with PM showers and storms possible. Some of these storms may pack a punch with strong gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning. Highs: 88-93. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Chance of showers and storms early. Otherwise, it turns partly cloudy to mostly clear by morning. Lows: 65-72. Winds: W-NW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 83-88. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows: 60-70. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny. Highs: 84-88. Winds: NW-N 5-10 mph.
Friday: Sunny. Highs: 84-89. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
The start of the workweek will remain on the toasty side as the Bermuda high remains in control of the weather forecast, but only until the end of the day today. It will still be hot this afternoon with temperatures into the 80s and 90s with heat index values near 100 degrees again. A stronger cold front arrives later this evening with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. These storms will pack a punch with strong gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning through the first part of the overnight. We should see the front clear by the time we wake up on Wednesday morning and things will start to cool off for a few days as some cooler air comes in from Canada.
The high pressure that comes from Canada will park itself overhead for a prolonged period of time, keeping us on the dry side for a while. Temperatures on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be in the 80s with a few folks starting to approach 90 by the weekend. The high begins to slide a little off the coast for the Labor Day holiday weekend with highs climbing into the low 90s for some on Sunday and Monday.
A chance of some showers and storms will enter the forecast late on Labor Day with a frontal boundary that will dive in from the north. This front will stall out overhead as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday of next week and will protect us from a tropical system that will form in the Atlantic. The easterly flow will keep moisture in the area and a chance of rain showers and a few storms will linger into Tuesday and Wednesday before finally falling apart by Thursday.