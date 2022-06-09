Forecast Updated on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: A few showers possible very early in the morning, otherwise it turns mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 80-88. Winds: W-NW 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: It turns mostly clear by morning. Lows: 57-65. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 78-85. Winds: W-SE 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Increasing clouds all night with a chance of rain showers by morning. Lows: 63-68. Winds: SE 10-20+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. Highs: 74-80. Winds: S-SE 10-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and comfortable! Highs: 78-84. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
As we wake up this Thursday morning, another line of showers and storms is still making its way toward the area and will move across the peninsula over the next few hours. Once this comes across Delmarva, things will start to settle down as a cold front arrives from the west. It will mainly be a wind shift for today as the warmer start will lead to highs again in the 80s to near 90 degrees. You will notice the humidity melt away later this afternoon as cooler air from Canada will spill into the region. This allows temperatures overnight tonight to fall back into the 50s and 60s.
We dry out for Friday with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s with a nice airmass settling over the area. The cold front will stall just to our south and a new area of low pressure will develop along the front and bring another chance for showers and storms on Saturday. There is still some debate on when the rain will arrive and bring issues to the area. I would air on the side of caution right now and have an indoor backup plan in place if you do have plans to be outside on Saturday. This isn’t news people probably didn’t want to hear with it being air show weekend for Saturday, but Sunday looks amazing with sunshine and low humidity. So, we should salvage one of the two weekend days.
It does look like we will have another chance of showers entering the forecast by Tuesday as a high from the north will settle into the wrong spot and keep the wind onshore for a few days. This will keep us in an unsettled pattern with some extra clouds from time to time and cooler with highs in the low 80s.