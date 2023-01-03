Forecast Updated on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: A few spotty showers possible across far northern Delmarva, otherwise it will be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs: 62-68. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Turning partly cloudy and windy at times. Lows: 54-60. Winds: SW 10-30+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms possible by the afternoon and evening. Windy. Highs: 65-70. Winds: SW-S 15-30+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Lingering showers possible early. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows: 50-57. Winds: W 10-25+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Highs: 55-65. Winds: W 15-30+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 45-51. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
High pressure is in control of the forecast for a brief period of time today before the next storm system begins to approach us from the south and west. The clouds will start to build throughout the day today to keep us on the grayer side. It will still be very warm for this time of year with high temperatures still climbing up into the 60s. The wind starts to pick up later this afternoon with wind gusts as high as 25+ mph possible.
The warm front sits just to our north and will bring the chance of a few spotty showers during the day today. Most of the rain from the warm front looks to fall to our north and west in the mountains of PA and New Jersey. The wind will continue to pick up as temperatures climb up to near 70 degrees by Wednesday.
Wednesday is also when the cold front finally triggers off our best chance for some scattered showers and even a few rumbles of thunder possible Wednesday evening before the wind turns overnight Wednesday and begins to usher in more typical January weather heading into the weekend.
A weak little system looks to push onto the peninsula during the day on Sunday with the chance of a few spotty showers and the timing of it makes me suspect that we will need to pay attention to this system a bit more as we head toward the weekend.