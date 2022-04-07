Forecast Updated on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 3:40am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible throughout the day. Best chances for rain in the afternoon and evening. Windy. Highs: 67-74. Winds: SW 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: A few showers / storms linger in the evening before rain chances dwindle overnight. We are partly cloudy by morning and windy. Lows: 40-47. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few pop-up showers possible. Windy. Highs: 55-62. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Friday Night: An instability shower or two linger early, otherwise it will be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows: 37-45. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few pop-up showers possible. Most of us will be dry. Windy. Highs: 50-56. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 50-58. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Our unsettled weather pattern is starting to establish itself and will keep rain chances in the forecast of the next few days. A cold front is slowly moving closer to Delmarva and will bring with it scattered showers and maybe even a few thunderstorms by the late morning and will continue for much of the day on Thursday. I expect the rain and thunderstorms to be heavy at times and bring frequent lightning and some stronger wind gusts as the front clears in the evening hours. Models are hinting at another 0.50 - 1.00”+ of rain from this cold front by early on Friday morning.
An upper-level low will break off to our north and west by Thursday night and will influence our forecast for Friday and Saturday. Friday will be a gray day across the region with a lot of extra clouds and I am putting the chance of some spotty showers in the forecast with the amount of cold air coming into the area. You need to squeeze some moisture out of the sky when this happens and that is why I am adding a shower chance to Friday’s forecast. Expect to have some extra clouds around on Saturday and the chance of a spotty shower will linger in the forecast. Sunday will have a bit more sunshine, but the temperatures will be below average through the weekend.
High pressure slides into the Bermuda High position early next week leading to sunshine and temperatures well above average!!!!Highs on Monday should be near 60 with highs Tuesday - Friday climbing up into the 70s and some 80s. Another cold front brings more scattered showers and storms late in the week next week.