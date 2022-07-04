Forecast Updated on Monday, July 4, 2022, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
4th of July: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 87-92. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Great for fireworks with a mainly clear sky this evening. Lows: 65-73. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of some showers and storms by the evening hours. Highs: 87-92. Winds: S-SW 10-25+ mph.
Tuesday Night: A lingering shower or storm possible, otherwise turning mostly clear. Lows: 70-75. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 84-92. Winds: S-SE 10-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of showers and storms by the evening hours. Highs: 86-91. Winds: S-SW 10-15 mph.
It will be a fantastic 4th of July across the area with plenty of sunshine for everyone to enjoy and no threat of storms in the forecast as a weak ridge of high pressure takes control of the forecast for today. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid to upper 80s and a touch less humidity. Things will start to shift overnight tonight as we get caught again on the outside of a massive ridge of high pressure developing to our west.
As we are on the edge of the “ring of fire,” the chances for some scattered showers and thunderstorms start to go up across the region. We may have a chance of a few showers and storms on Tuesday as a complex of thunderstorms dive in from the Great Lakes and Ohio River valley and will try to fall apart as it arrives on the Peninsula. The ridge slides a little farther to the west on Wednesday keeping our chances of a shower or a storm to a minimum and our humidity will be a touch lower because of this shift to the west.
The ring moves back overhead to wrap up the workweek and will bring chances for showers and storms on Thursday and Friday before a cold front arrives late Friday night to break up the hold of the ridge to our west. This isn’t to say a chance of a couple showers / storms are not possible to start the weekend off on Saturday. Cooler and drier air from Canada looks to settle into the region for Sunday and Monday.