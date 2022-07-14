Forecast Updated on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 83-88. Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 68-74. Winds: NE-E 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny with the chance of a pop-up shower or storm. Most of us will be dry. Highs: 78-88. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 66-74. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of a pop-up shower / storm. Most will be dry. Highs: 80-90. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of a pop-up shower / storm. Most will be dry. Highs: 83-92. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
The front clears Delmarva this morning and will allow for a good amount of sunshine to reign supreme today. As the sea breeze comes in this afternoon, we may see a stray shower or storm develop….but, I think this chance is about a 10% chance. Temperatures today will climb up into the 80s and 90s before the sea breeze comes across Delmarva.
We can’t deny the idea that a pop-up shower or storm is going to be there on Friday again. There isn't a big chance of a shower or storm, but don’t be shocked if a stray shower or storm develops as some more stable air arrives with the wind being predominantly off the Atlantic. With that southeast wind, expect to see temperatures be a little cooler on Friday with highs for most of us in the 80s, 70s at the beach towns.
The Bermuda High will establish itself heading toward the weekend and will be set up far enough to the east that we will keep things a little unsettled on Delmarva. The weekend forecast looks to turn toasty again with highs near 90 on Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny conditions. The chance of a few pop-up showers and storms actually go up over the weekend, but like Thursday and Friday, the majority of us will be dry. It will also become easier to determine our chances of these pop-up showers and storms as the high-res models pick up on the storm chances.
This pattern is going to linger into next week with temperatures staying where temperatures should be slightly above average for this time of year through mid-week next week. A better chance for some showers and storms enter the forecast by Wednesday and Thursday of next week.