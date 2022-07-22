Forecast Updated on Friday, July 22, 2022, at 3:40am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny and a touch cooler. Highs: 90-97. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 73-80. Winds: W-SW 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 92-102. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 74-81. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 93-103. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of showers and storms by the afternoon hours. Highs: 88-96. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
The massive ridge of high pressure in control of the oven to our west will start to slowly nudge in our direction over the next few days. This heat and humidity will continue for a few days. Friday will be a touch cooler with highs in the 90s, but the majority of us will feel a little better with the slightly lower humidity this afternoon. That will be a very different story heading into the weekend. The heat continues to slowly build as many of us climb up into the 90s to near 100 degrees with our best chance for multiple triple digit readings will be on Saturday or Sunday. A chance of a pop-up shower or storm will exist on Sunday, but most of us should remain dry through most of the weekend.
We can’t sustain this kind of heat on Delmarva for a prolonged period of time, so things will start to cool off a smidge by Monday and Tuesday as a bit more instability enters into the forecast. A boundary from the north will bring a better chance of showers and storms early next week and will bring some relief by Wednesday. Another front could bring more showers and storms across Delmarva as we end the workweek next week.