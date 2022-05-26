Forecast Updated on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray pop-up shower / storm not out of the question. Most should stay dry. Highs: 70-75. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 62-68. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of PM showers and storms. Highs: 78-84. Winds: S-SE 10-15 mph.
Friday Night: Showers and storms linger for the first part of the night. Slow clearing toward morning. Lows: 60-65. Winds: SW-NW 10-25+ mph.
Saturday: A chance of a lingering shower early, otherwise turning partly cloudy by evening. Highs: 77-83. Winds: NW -W 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 78-84. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Memorial Day: Mostly sunny. Highs: 83-88. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
The low which has been sitting and spinning just to our south is starting to erode away and fall apart. It has started to move back to the north overnight. As it moves across Delmarva through the morning, it will bring some extra clouds and a chance of a couple spotty showers are not out of the question. This chance isn’t the greatest chance, but please know it is there this morning. As we see a little more sunshine today, it will help to destabilize the atmosphere and could lead to a pop-up shower or storm this afternoon. Again, the chance of this shower or storm is not high (20%). Highs today will climb up into the 70s as the warmer air starts to surge in from the south.
Let’s talk about Friday afternoon and evening where we do run the risk of some scattered showers and thunderstorms. The timing of the cold front looks to be later in the evening, so if you want to sneak out to the beaches before the big crowds arrive, you should be good to go there. Once we get to the 6pm hour, that is when our chances for storms start to go up. This front will take a couple hours to move across the region and should be off the coast by 2-3am. It looks like we will have an initial line of showers and storms in the later evening hours with a few more showers and storms possible the first part of the overnight as the front clears. It is the initial storms earlier in the evening that could pack a pretty good punch across Delmarva. Threats are strong, gusty winds, some hail isn’t out of the question, heavy rain and lightning. An isolated tornado threat is there, but at this moment, the focus is mainly on our threat for straight line wind damage. This is a forecast that will be fine tuned the next 24-36 hours before the front arrives.
The weekend forecast has come into focus rather well in the last couple of days. A few showers are going to be possible during the early part of Saturday, but the shower chances and clouds should diminish as we work into the afternoon and evening hours. Sunday is looking great with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Memorial Day Monday looks better with more sunshine and highs in the mid 80s.
The nice weather we will have for Monday is going to stick around for much of next week and it will turn hot again with highs expected into the 90s for the middle of next week. A cold front next Thursday brings another round of scattered showers and storms.