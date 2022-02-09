Forecast Updated on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 50-55. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 28-34. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 48-56. Winds: W-NW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 24-32. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 52-58. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 55-60. Winds: SW-NW 5-20+ mph.
The next few days will be a February treat on Delmarva as the wind starts to turn more out of the south and southwest over the coming days. As the wind shifts, warmer air gets pushed into the area and our high temperatures climb well above average for this time of year. Highs by Wednesday and Thursday are into the 50s with a good amount of sunshine on Wednesday. A weak clipper system will be passing through the region on Thursday with some extra clouds and a wind shift that will bring a slight cool down for Friday morning as lows are expected to drop into the 20s.
The weekend forecast starts off with a very warm start even with the clouds on the increase throughout the course of Saturday. Temperatures should reach into the 50s with a few of us taking a quick run at 60 degrees. This makes the next part even crazier…the fact that we might deal with some light snow on Big Game Sunday. A few of the models continue to hint at a storm forming to our south along the Arctic front that pushes across Delmarva late on Saturday. The question is how much of that cold air arrives in time to keep the storm suppressed south of the Peninsula. Another question that still needs to be answered is will there be as much cold air being forced to the south as the model indicates. If there is less cold air than being modeled, the storm will be allowed to move farther north and cause more headaches.
At this point, we are putting a snow chance into the forecast for Sunday, but I am stressing that it should be a light snow with low accumulation values. This is a forecast that still needs to be watched over the next few days. Regardless of what happens with this possible storm, things turn chilly for early next week as temperatures fall back into the 30s and 40s.