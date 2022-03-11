Forecast Updated on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 55-62. Winds: S-SW 10-20+ mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds with rain chances arriving by midnight. Turning windy. Lows: 54-62. Winds: SW-S 15-30+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain early in the day. As the cold air crashes across Delmarva, we may see a transition from rain to snow before the storm tapers off at night. Windy. Highs: 55-64 early, temperatures fall later in the day. Winds: SW-NW 15-40+ mph.
Saturday Night: Slow clearing, windy and cold!!! Lows: 17-28. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly! Highs: 36-44. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 52-58. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
We get a break from the clouds for the majority of Friday as we should see a mostly sunny morning that will help to burn off the fog that is settling across Delmarva overnight. Once the fog lifts, we will see sunshine and a southerly flow that should bring temperatures up into the 50s and some low 60s this afternoon. This is where the good news ends as the clouds will be quickly increasing this evening and overnight tonight ahead of our mess of a storm on the way for Saturday.
A very strong cold front will arrive by the morning hours with periods of rain and some of this rain will be heavy at times. Ahead of the front with the wind out of the south and southwest will push our temperatures into the 60s. The wind will be howling with some wind gusts expected to be over 50+ mph at times. As the cold air crashes onto Delmarva during the afternoon hours, the temperatures will plummet quickly into the 30s with some indications that the rain will transition to a period of light snow as the storm wraps up into Saturday evening and night. Little accumulations are expected, but you never know with this kind of cold air coming into the area. On top of the temperatures crashing, the wind will only increase and the likelihood of wind gusts over 50+ mph goes up into the evening and overnight as well. This push of colder air will drop our morning temperatures into the 10s and low 20s across Delmarva.
The good news is that things improve quickly for Sunday with temperatures climbing up into the 30s and low 40s. Bad news is that we lose an hour of sleep Saturday night into Sunday morning as we start Daylight Saving Time. A massive ridge of high pressure takes control of the forecast into next week and the signal looks to be a very warm forecast as we head to the middle of next week. Our next chance for rain next week looks to arrive by Wednesday night into Thursday.