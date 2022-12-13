Forecast Updated on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 4:05am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Sunny. Highs: 40-46. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 18-26. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds by the late afternoon and evening. Highs: 43-48. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Cloudy with rain overspreading the area by morning. We could be dealing with some sleet / freezing rain across parts of the Mid-shore and far northern Delaware as it begins. Breezy. Lows: 29-36. Winds: NE-E 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Cloudy with periods of rain which will be heavy at times by the late afternoon and evening hours. Windy. We may have to watch for a period of sleet / freezing rain early in the morning near the Chesapeake Bay. Highs: 47-57. Winds: E-SE 15-30+ mph.
Friday: Lingering showers very early in the morning possible. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and windy. Highs: 47-54. Winds: NE-NW 15-30+ mph.
A nice stretch of weather is here to start the work week with lots of sunshine on the way as high pressure settles in and takes control of the forecast. Expect another cold morning on Wednesday mornings with overnight temperatures in the 20s for most with our coldest communities falling into the 10s. Highs today and tomorrow only reach the 40s and this would be below average for this time of year.
The clouds will increase on Wednesday evening and Wednesday night ahead of a big storm system that will bring a chance of rain and windy conditions to Delmarva on Thursday. We will need to pay attention to the morning hours of Thursday since the models have a difficult time with handling a cold air damming situation early in the winter season and the signs are there this could…and I stress COULD happen. If this happens, this would allow for a period of sleet / freezing rain to develop for parts of the Mid-shore and far northern Delaware as the rain starts. Everyone will switch over to rain and some big time warm air will surge in by the late morning and early afternoon hours with highs on Thursday into the 50s. The heaviest rain will fall on Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening before tapering off on Friday morning. Most of the computer guidance suggests most of Delmarva will see over an inch of rain with some locally heavier amounts totaling 2-3” of rain could be possible if we can embed some thunderstorms as well.
As the storm departs, it leaves behind a decent end to the week with a mix of sun and clouds for the weekend with temperatures well below average in the 40s and windy conditions that will make things feel so much colder. High pressure is in control of the weather forecast heading into early next week.