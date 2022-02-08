Forecast Updated on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 42-48. Winds: NW 5-20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 25-32. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 50-55. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 28-34. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 48-56. Winds: W-NW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 52-58. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
High pressure is starting to settle in across the region and will take control of the forecast over the next few days. As the colder air settles into the area, it will keep us in the clouds from time to time as a weak piece of energy swings across Delmarva. Highs today will be kept down a bit because of this as highs only climb up into the mid 40s. In fact, this will be the coolest day for a few days as the wind starts to shift more out of the west and southwest for Wednesday and Thursday.
As the wind shifts, warmer air gets pushed into the area and our high temperatures climb well above average for this time of year. Highs by Wednesday and Thursday are into the 50s with a good amount of sunshine on Wednesday. A weak clipper system will be passing through the region on Thursday with some extra clouds and a wind shift that will bring a slight cool down for Friday morning as lows are expected to drop into the 20s.
The weekend forecast looks good right now, especially Saturday with sunshine and temperatures in the 50s. The question mark appears on Sunday with a few of the models hinting at a storm forming to our south and arriving by the afternoon and evening hours. It looks interesting right now and it will be something that we will be paying attention to over the next few days.
Regardless of what happens with this possible storm, things turn chilly for early next week as temperatures fall back into the 30s and 40s.