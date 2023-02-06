Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG OVER THE EASTERN SHORE EARLY THIS MORNING... Patchy dense fog was occurring over portions of the Lower Maryland and Virginia Eastern Shore early this morning. Visibility is generally ranging from one quarter mile to one mile in many areas. Fog is expected to lift by around 700 AM this morning. Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility due to the areas of dense fog. Drive at reduced speeds and use low beam headlights only.