Forecast Updated on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 52-58. Winds: Nw 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 26-34. Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: 56-62. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 34-44. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 56-64. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Becoming partly to mostly cloudy by late afternoon and evening. Highs: 60-67. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Our warming trend continues as we start the workweek this week with the wind beginning to turn as high pressure takes control of the forecast. The pressure gradient between the low developing off the coast and the high pressure will make for a windy day at times this afternoon. The wind gusts could reach 30+ mph today leading to highs only reaching the mid 50s. This is still putting us about 10 degrees warmer to the average high of 47 for this day.
High pressure settles directly overhead on Tuesday which will allow temperatures to soar up into the 50s and 60s and keep us soaking up the sun. A weak boundary is going to pass to our north on Tuesday night and Wednesday that will bring a few extra clouds into the picture and limit our temperatures on Wednesday. I’m saying this and we are still expecting 50s and 60s for highs on Wednesday.
The clouds will increase on Thursday ahead of our next weather maker which will bring us rain chances to the forecast for Friday and part of Saturday. As some colder air comes crashing onto Delmarva on Saturday, we will need to watch for a transition to possibly some snow showers or a period of light snow on Saturday. It won’t amount to much, but still something to watch.
We cool off for Sunday before high pressure settles to our east for the middle of next week and drive our temperatures well above average for this time of year again.