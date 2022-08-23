Forecast Updated on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 85-90. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 65-73. Winds: NW-W 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: 84-90. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows: 65-73. Winds: W-SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny. Highs: 87-92. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 86-93. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
An area of low pressure will linger to our north today that will keep us in the clouds from time to time, but overall the forecast shifts to a quieter one. The Bermuda high settles into control of our forecast for the next few days and that means that our chances for any showers and storms should be limited. Today will have a cooler feeling to the air as the humidity will come down a bit. This doesn’t mean that the temperatures won’t be down as I expect many of us into the mid and upper 80s with a few to near 90 degrees later today.
As the flow around the Bermuda high begins to pick up later in the week, so will the heat and the humidity. Highs by the time we get to Thursday and Friday climb up into the low 90s and by Friday I can’t rule out a few pop-up showers and storms. This chance is not a big one, so it is out of the forecast…but understand with how much heat and humidity there will be in the area, it can’t be ruled out.
Over the weekend, we will be watching for a chance of some scattered showers and storms on Saturday evening as a weak disturbance makes its way into the region to act as the trigger. It isn’t the biggest chance for storms at the moment, but know that this chance is greater on Saturday then on Sunday. Sunday looks to be fine with sunshine and highs into the 80s to near 90.