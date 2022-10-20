Forecast Updated on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny and breezy at times. Highs: 56-62. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 34-42. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 65-71. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Clear. Lows: 42-48. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 67-72. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with periods of showers / light rain possible throughout the day. Highs: 65-70. Winds: SE 10-25+ mph.
The upper-level low will begin to lose its grip on the region and begin to lift off to the north and east throughout the day. As this happens, high pressure looks to settle in and take control of the forecast through the start of the weekend with lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures. A really nice forecast on the way for today with sunshine and temperatures starting to warm after another chilly start. High temperatures today should reach into the low 60s across the area. Our temperatures will continue to climb nicely into the 60s by Friday and into the low 70s for Saturday.
You will notice that the clouds will start to overspread the area late in the day and into Saturday night as things turn a bit soggy to end the weekend. An area of low pressure will push up from the Gulf Stream and bring us a chance for some rain showers on Sunday and early on Monday. My confidence is continuing to grow that we will see this rain mainly during the afternoon and evening hours of Sunday and will be on the lighter side. At this moment, rain totals from this rain event only look to be between 0.25” and 0.50” for the average across Delmarva by the time it wraps up on Monday morning.
It does look like another chance for rain showers and even some thunderstorms arriving by mid-week next week.