Forecast Updated on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds by the late afternoon and evening. Highs: 40-45. Winds: NE 5-20 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy with rain overspreading the area by morning. We could be dealing with some sleet / freezing rain across parts of the Mid-shore and far northern Delaware as it begins. Windy. Lows: 29-36. Winds: NE-E 15-35+ mph.
Thursday: Cloudy with periods of rain which will be heavy at times by the late afternoon and evening hours. Windy. We may have to watch for a period of sleet / freezing rain early in the morning near the Chesapeake Bay. Highs: 47-57. Winds: E-SE 15-35+ mph.
Thursday Night: Rain lingers early in the evening hours. Mostly cloudy by morning and windy. Lows: 36-45. Winds: E-NE 15-30+ mph.
Friday: Lingering showers very early in the morning possible. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and windy. Highs: 47-54. Winds: NE-NW 15-30+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs: 40-46. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
High pressure remains in control of our forecast today with another cold morning this morning as overnight temperatures fell into the 20s for most with our coldest communities falling into the 10s. We start this Wednesday with a lot of sunshine before the clouds will slowly begin to overspread the region by later in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs today and tomorrow only reach the 40s and this would be below average for this time of year.
A big storm system will bring a chance of rain and windy conditions to Delmarva on Thursday. We will need to pay attention to the morning hours of Thursday since the models have a difficult time with handling a cold air damming situation early in the winter season and the signs are there this could…and I stress COULD happen. If this happens, this would allow for a period of sleet / freezing rain to develop for parts of the Mid-shore and far northern Delaware as the rain starts. Everyone will switch over to rain and some big time warm air will surge in by the late morning and early afternoon hours with highs on Thursday into the 50s. The heaviest rain will fall on Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening before tapering off on Friday morning. Most of the computer guidance suggests most of Delmarva will see over an inch of rain with some locally heavier amounts totaling 2-3” of rain could be possible if we can embed some thunderstorms as well. The wind will also be a factor with wind gusts over 30-35+ mph possible during the day on Thursday into Thursday night as the new low develops over the top of Delmarva.
As the storm departs, it leaves behind a decent end to the week with a mix of sun and clouds for the weekend with temperatures well below average in the 40s and windy conditions that will make things feel so much colder. High pressure is in control of the weather forecast heading into early next week. Watching for a possible storm in the Thursday / Friday time frame of next week, but a lot of questions remain about what we will expect from this storm. Stay tuned.