Forecast Updated on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain and maybe even a few rumbles of thunder. Windy. Highs: 58-64. Winds: S 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Turning mostly clear and windy. Lows: 28-36. Winds: NW 20-35+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 39-44. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Thursday Night: Clear. Lows: 22-32. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 46-52. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers by the afternoon. Windy. Highs: 57-62. Winds: SW 10-25+ mph.
Rain is starting to arrive across Delmarva on what will be a wet and windy Wednesday. We can’t rule out the possibility of a few thunderstorms as well later this afternoon and evening as the cold front motors across the Peninsula. The wind ahead of the cold front will only grow stronger throughout the day where we could see some wind gusts over 40+ mph at their strongest today. This will drive temperatures into the 60s. Some of this rain could also be heavy at times as some places could pick up as much as half an inch of rain before the rain ends on Wednesday evening.
The front is through after dinner time and we will clear things out overnight behind it. The wind will remain overnight and throughout the day on Thursday as a much colder air mass arrives for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 40s and low 50s. We could see wind gusts during the day on Thursday as high as 30+ mph in the first half of the day. The wind should begin to settle down by later in the afternoon as high pressure takes control of our weather. The high will slide off the coast and allow another strong cold front to arrive over the weekend with scattered showers and a few storms on Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening with windy conditions.
High pressure brings cooler air to wrap up the weekend before another system brings rain chances into the forecast for Tuesday.