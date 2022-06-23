Forecast Updated on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 3:20am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Period of rain and showers early, otherwise it will be partly cloudy by evening. Highs: 75-80. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 62-70. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 80-85. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Clear. Lows: 64-71. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 85-91. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 85-92. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
The area of low pressure has been developing off our coastline and will continue to influence the forecast as it departs throughout the day today. The steady stream of rain that has been falling to our west will be pulled across Delmarva during the morning hours. Expect to see a bit more rain and some showers the first part of the day before things start to improve late this afternoon and this evening. As the low departs, the wind will start to turn more out of the north and northwest this evening and tonight and allow for a bit of cooler air to push in for Friday.
The weekend forecast, as of right now, looks dry with partly to mostly sunny conditions and on the comfortable side with the wind in off the Atlantic to start the weekend. Friday will see highs in the 80s inland with temperatures at the beach in the 70s. Everyone sees their wind turn south to southwest on Saturday and Sunday and this will be our best chance of reaching 90 degrees this week. Monday will come close to 90 for most with some getting there before having to deal with showers and storms from a cold front.
A nice air mass arrives for the middle of next week bringing temperatures in the low and mid 80s with low humidity on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.