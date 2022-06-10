Forecast Updated on Friday, June 10, 2022, at 3:40am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 78-85. Winds: W-SE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds all night. Lows: 63-68. Winds: SE 10-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. Highs: 74-80. Winds: S-SE 10-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms on and off all night. Lows: 66-73. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with lingering showers and storms! Highs: 78-84. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of showers and storms. Highs: 84-90. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Enjoy the only real dry day over the next few days as we dry out today with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s with a nice airmass settling over the area. There has been a major shift in all the model guidance and things have slowed down for our rain chances. The problem with this shift is that it now keeps rain chances in the forecast for Sunday and actually brings some dry time into Saturday’s forecast. I would rather do a 50/50 weekend rather than this shift where both days have rain chances with all the events going on across Delmarva.
So, this is how I see things playing out right now. Saturday starts off on the dry side with the clouds on the increase and our chances for showers entering the forecast by the mid to late afternoon. I think as we move into Saturday night our chances for scattered showers will increase and in fact, our best chance for rain will be late Saturday night into early Sunday. I believe the rain chances will be there through Sunday morning with things improving by later in the afternoon and evening of Sunday. Temperature wise…things will be cooler on Saturday with a wind off the Atlantic will keep us in the low 80s inland and in the 60s and 70s at the beach. The wind will shift a bit on Sunday and will be out of the south as more humid air arrives. This will allow temperatures to climb into the 80s and will allow for more potential energy and our chances for storms are greater on Sunday afternoon. I will say that this forecast is probably going to shift a couple more times with the way the models have been lately, so stay tuned!
Things stay unsettled on Monday with a chance of a few more showers and storms as the back door cold front moves across Delmarva. This will lead to cooler weather for Tuesday and Wednesday, especially at the beach where we get stuck in the 60s and 70s with the wind off the Atlantic. More showers and storms are possible on Thursday night and Friday with another cold front.