Forecast Updated on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Periods of rain throughout the morning, some heavy at times. The rain tapers to scattered showers by the afternoon hours. Highs: 38-45. Winds: SE-E 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Turning partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy early. Lows: 37-44. Winds: E 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few spotty showers across southern Delmarva. Highs: 46-52. Winds: E 5-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: A stray shower possible across southern Delmarva, otherwise it is partly cloudy. Lows: 38-44. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 55-62. Winds: S-SW 10-20+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain early in the day. As the cold air crashes across Delmarva, we may see a transition from rain to snow before the storm tapers off at night. Windy. Highs: 55-64 early, temperatures fall later in the day. Winds: SW-NW 15-40+ mph.
The rain has arrived overnight across Delmarva and that will be the story during the first part of the day. Some of this rain could be heavy at times leading to most of us getting 0.50 -1.00+ inches of rain. The steady and heavy rain should begin to taper off during the course of the afternoon to just some scattered showers from time to time. The storm itself pushes out to sea by Wednesday night and we dry things out overnight. With the wind in off the Atlantic throughout the day will keep our temperatures locked in the 40s for much of the day. This will make this rain be a cold rain….just gross feeling all day long.
We will dry out for the most part on Thursday, but we will be keeping an eye to our south. Another storm will bring extra clouds and maybe a few spotty showers across southern Delmarva Thursday into Thursday night. We dry out on Friday with temperatures climbing up into the 50s and 60s as some much warmer air surges into the region.
The weekend forecast starts with a very strong cold front that will arrive by the morning hours with periods of rain and some of this rain will be heavy at times. Ahead of the front with the wind out of the south and southwest will push our temperatures into the 60s. As the cold air crashes onto Delmarva during the afternoon hours, the temperatures will plummet quickly into the 30s with some indications that the rain will transition to a period of light snow as the storm wraps up into Thursday evening and night. Little accumulations are expected, but you never know with this kind of cold air coming into the area.
A massive ridge of high pressure takes control of the forecast into next week and the signal looks to be a very warm forecast as we head to the middle of next week.