Forecast Updated on Monday, June 6, 2022, at 4:10am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny and becoming breezy. Highs: 75-84. Winds: SE-E 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 60-68. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers by the evening hours. Breezy. Highs: 78-84. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with some lingering showers possible. Breezy. Lows: 63-70. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers / storms possible throughout the day. Windy. Highs: 80-85. Winds: SW-NW 15-30+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 78-85. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Alex has formed in the Atlantic and passes out to sea today to our south. The storm has kicked up the swell in the Atlantic and will cause some issues with a rip current threat today and the waves will be a bit bigger in the ocean today. Please be mindful of that if you are going to enjoy the sand today. It is going to be a lovely day, but it will start to become breezy later this afternoon. Temperatures will still be comfortable in the 70s and 80s again and take advantage of the lower humidity. The warmer and more humid air will start to push across Delmarva overnight tonight.
Heading into Tuesday and Wednesday, a cold front will approach us from the west and stall out over the region and keep us in an unsettled weather pattern for a couple of days. Temperatures will climb up into the 80s as the warmer air continues to funnel in around the front, but this will lead to chances for some scattered showers and thunderstorms on and off starting Tuesday evening and continuing into most of Wednesday. An area of low pressure forms on the front Wednesday evening and will bring another solid chance of rain for Wednesday night and early on Thursday. The rain chances should be wrapping up as we wake up on Thursday morning.
Most of Thursday and Friday will be dry before another area of low pressure forms to our south and brings another rain chance for Saturday. I think we will salvage Sunday with sunshine and comfortable weather.