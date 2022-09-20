Forecast Updated on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-86. Winds: N-NW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 62-70. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 85-90. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 68-74. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with PM showers and storms possible. Highs: 84-90. Winds: SW-NW 5-25+ mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 68-74. Winds: NW 15-35+ mph.
The humid air across the region will give way to a little bit cooler and drier air later today. The wind shift will only allow temperatures to climb up into the low and mid 80s on Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds. High pressure settles on Wednesday bringing our temperatures up into the mid and upper 80s and a bit more humidity as the wind turns out of the south. A second front will be pushing into our region by Thursday afternoon bringing our best chance of some showers and storms over the next 7 days. The chance isn’t the greatest at the moment because the front will be moisture starved, but a few storms are not out of the question.
This is the only hiccup for Firefly weekend as the forecast looks fantastic for all weekend plans. Lots of sunshine and cooler temperatures as high pressure from Canada settles into control of the forecast. It will be a windy Friday as the cooler air rushes onto Delmarva, but it should settle down throughout the weekend. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s on Friday and low to mid 70s on Saturday with morning temperatures on Saturday morning in the 40s…nice and crisp. Another shot of showers and storms are going to be possible on Monday with another front arriving.
Fiona is doing a number on the islands in the Caribbean this morning. This storm will turn to the north over the next few days. It will not reach the mainland US, but it will come close enough to us that the swell will be significantly kicked up heading toward the weekend and waves will be massive at our beaches starting on Thursday through the weekend. This will also drive our rip current up heading into the weekend.