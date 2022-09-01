Forecast Updated on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 3:35am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Sunny. Highs: 84-88. Winds: NW-N 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 58-68. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Friday: Sunny. Highs: 84-89. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Clear. Lows: 64-71. Winds: E-SE 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 86-90. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 84-89. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
The high pressure from the west is parking itself overhead and will lead to an amazing Thursday on Delmarva. Expect temperatures to reach the low to mid 80s with nothing but sunshine and lower humidity. By the time we get to tonight, the wind will start to shift on us more out of the northeast and east as we wake up on Friday morning. This will keep our overnight temperatures a little warmer, especially at the beach. Most of us will still wake up to morning temperatures in the 60s by Friday morning.
Friday will be in the 80s with a few extra high clouds mixing in with the sunshine as the humidity starts to slowly go up as we head toward the weekend. The high slides a little off the coast for the Labor Day holiday weekend with highs climbing into the low 90s for some on Sunday and Monday.
A chance of some showers and storms will enter the forecast late on Labor Day with a frontal boundary that will dive in from the north. This front will stall out overhead as we head into Tuesday and will protect us from a tropical system that will form in the Atlantic. The easterly flow will keep moisture in the area and will keep us in the clouds for most of Tuesday, but should dry out on Wednesday and Thursday as another nice ridge of high pressure settles into control of the forecast.