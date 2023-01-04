Forecast Updated on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 4:05am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms possible by the afternoon and evening. Windy. Highs: 65-70. Winds: SW-S 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Lingering showers possible early. Otherwise, it is partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows: 50-57. Winds: W 10-25+ mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and breezy early. Highs: 55-65. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible. Lows: 40-46. Winds: W-NW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 45-51. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 42-48. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
After a warm start to our Wednesday, things will start to turn dreary and wet as rain will start to overspread the area by the afternoon hours. Some of the rain will be heavy at times and there could even be a few embedded thunderstorms within the shield of rain. The rain should start to taper off by the evening hours with a few lingering showers possible throughout the night. By the time the rain ends, most of us pick up another 0.25” - 0.50” on top of all the rain we have seen the last several weeks. As we wake up on Thursday morning, the clouds should begin to break apart and leave behind a nice day.
Thursday will be a dry day with temperatures still holding in the 50s and 60s with a good amount of sunshine. Now, things will start to turn gray by Thursday evening as a little weak wave of energy looks to move through overnight with a few scattered showers possible on Thursday night. These showers should not be a big deal, but enough to need to run the windshield wipers a couple times. We dry out throughout the day on Friday which will lead to a nice Saturday with lots of sunshine.
A weak little system looks to push onto the peninsula during the day on Sunday with the chance of some rain showers from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. We dry things out on Monday with high pressure taking control of the forecast through mid-week next week.