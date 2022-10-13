Forecast Updated on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Period of showers and rain to start the day, becoming more widely scattered showers and a few storms possible in the evening. A few stronger wind gusts and heavy rain possible with some storms. Breezy. Highs: 70-75. Winds: SW-NW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Rain showers or a storm linger early in the day. Otherwise, it turns partly cloudy to mostly clear by morning. Breezy. Lows: 47-55. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy early. Highs: 64-71. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 42-52. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 70-76. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 68-75. Winds: W-NW 5-20+ mph.
The cold front that pushes our chances for rain into the area throughout the morning hours. It looks like we will be dealing with a steady rain over the course of a few hours that should limit our instability for this afternoon and evening. As the cold front actually pushes onto Delmarva, there are hints that there will be a few storms that form this evening. There are indications that these storms could produce a few gusty winds and heavy rain with some lightning, but I don’t see this overall chance of severe weather. I do think we may see a severe thunderstorm warning issued this afternoon, but I just don’t see it in the data this morning…especially if we see the kind of shield of rain that is setting up to our west this morning.
The front will clear us tonight and things start to clear by the time we wake up on Friday morning. It will be noticeably cooler on Friday as the breeze early in the day will lead to temperatures in the 60s to around 70 degrees. It sets up a really nice start to the weekend with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s by the afternoon on Saturday. Sunday will be just as warm as Saturday, but I believe there will be some extra clouds around and we may deal with a couple of showers late in the day as a big shift of the weather pattern arrives early next week.
An upper-level low will sit to our north and west in the Great Lakes and will provide us with a big pull of unseasonably cold air for this time of year. It will lead to temperatures by the middle of the week in the 50s for daytime temperatures with morning temperatures in the 30s. I wouldn’t rule out a chance of a little frosty start to our Thursday morning in our coolest communities. With the amount of cold air in place and expecting to see some sunshine, the instability produced will lead to extra clouds to bubble most of next week and could even lead to a chance of a couple pop-up showers each day from Monday - Thursday.