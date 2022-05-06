Forecast Updated on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and storms beginning to overspread the area. Turning breezy. Highs: 64-68. Winds: SE 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Periods of rain and some thunderstorms on and off throughout the night. Turning Windy. Lows: 52-58. Winds: SE-E 15-30+ mph.
Saturday: Cloudy with on and off rain possible throughout the day. Windy. Highs: 52-62. Winds: E-NE 15-35+ mph.
Saturday Night: On and off rain continues most of the night. Windy. Lows: 47-55. Winds: NE 15-35+ mph.
Sunday: Cloudy and dreary with scattered showers and periods of rain. Windy. Highs: 48-56. Winds: NE 15-35+ mph.
Monday: A few lingering showers possible through the morning hours before we slowly clear things out. Windy. Highs: 52-58. Winds: NE-N 15-30+ mph.
There isn’t much good news with regards to the forecast heading into Mother’s Day Weekend. A big storm that produced severe weather in the southeast last night will begin to push into the area with chances for showers by this afternoon and a steady rain and chances for storms into tonight. The rain will continue on and off for much of Saturday and it does now look like this low is going to linger off our coast where we will keep rain chances for Mother’s Day and even on Monday. I’m going to be optimistic and say this low will start to depart by Monday afternoon and evening, but this storm may try to throw a band of showers in our direction on Tuesday, so I am putting a shower chance in Tuesday’s forecast. Overall, a forecast of 1-3” of rain is a good bet by the end of Monday with some locally heavier amounts possible.
The wind will start to increase with this storm where we will see sustained winds of 20-30+ mph with stronger winds as you get closer to the waters of the Atlantic. We should see wind gusts 35-50+ mph at times, especially closer to the beaches starting Saturday afternoon and continuing through Monday afternoon. With this strong wind around, I am expecting coastal flooding to be a big issue where we normally see flooding from coastal storms or nor’easters. A persistent northeast wind will also cause significant beach erosion to happen over a few high tide cycles through Wednesday.
Ooo, the temperatures! About that, this storm is going to drag in a lot of colder air from the north and northeast throughout the weekend and will keep our highs well below average for this time of year. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s…which isn’t too bad. Our highs drop into the 50s and few low 60s on Saturday and by Sunday, most are stuck in the low and mid 50s with some at our beaches stuck in the 40s with the strong wind off the Atlantic.
As the low departs and begins to fall apart next week, we should start to see temperatures warm a bit into the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday and then back to more May-like temperatures by late next week.