Forecast Updated on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain, some of it heavy at times. Windy. Highs: 52-60. Winds: SE 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Rain tapers off to showers at times. Blustery! Lows: 50-57. Winds: S-SW 15-40+ mph.
Friday: Showers possible early in the day. Things turn colder by the afternoon with a few snow showers possible as moisture departs. Windy. Highs: 56-62, dropping drastically by late afternoon. Winds: SW-NW 15-40+ mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Windy and frigid! Lows: 7-15. Winds: NW 15-35+ mph. Wind Chill Values: -2 to 5.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible throughout the day. Blustery! Highs: 24-28. Winds: NW 20-50+ mph. Wind Chill Values: 10-18.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Windy. Highs: 25-32. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph. Wind Chill Values: 16-24.
The big storm continues to gather off to our west this morning and will start to overspread the area in the next few hours. This will be a one-two punch with the first area of low pressure swinging across Delmarva on Thursday with the second half of this storm bringing on and off showers from Thursday night through Friday morning. Some of the rain on Thursday will be heavy at times and add up quickly again. Most of the peninsula could see an additional 1-2” of rain on top of all the rain we saw last week across the region. The wind will also be a problem with this storm as the wind gusts should reach 40-50+ mph during the day on Thursday and will continue into Thursday night and Friday. As the wind turns from the northwest on Friday, the temperature will drop so drastically that a flash freeze could become a concern by late Friday afternoon as temperatures crash. From the 50s to around 60 degrees early on Friday, the temperatures by Friday at dinner time will be in the 20s with morning temperatures on Saturday will be in the 10s. Wind chill values on Saturday morning will be below zero in many places as the wind continues to howl for much of the weekend.
The bigger story is going to be the bitter cold blast of air that arrives behind the storm for the holiday weekend. Temperatures on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are only expected to be in the 20s on Saturday and Sunday with morning temperatures on Christmas in the 10s with wind chill values near 0 at times. Things should slowly warm up early next week and I stress slowly. Highs by mid-week next week will only get back to the mid 40s. Early indications are pointing to a very warm New Years Weekend with temperatures in the 50s and 60s by Friday and Saturday of next week.