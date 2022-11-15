Forecast Updated on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Turning mostly cloudy with rain arriving by the late afternoon hours and continues into the evening. Breezy. Highs: 52-57. Winds: SE 10-20+ mph.
Tonight: Rain showers continue into the first part of the overnight with it tapering off by the morning hours. It will be partly cloudy and breezy as we wake up. Lows: 44-52. Winds: N 10-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 52-57. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 32-37. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy early. Highs: 42-48. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Sunny. Highs: 44-50. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
A storm system continues to gather to our west and will arrive here with rain chances as we work into the afternoon and evening hours today. Some of this rain as it arrives could be heavy at times and it would not surprise me to have a few embedded thunderstorms in the rain this evening. The good news is that the cold start we started with this morning will be scowled out by a wind out of the south and east and will allow temperatures to climb up into the 50s as the rain begins to arrive. It will remain on the warm side as the rain continues to fall into the first part of the overnight before the rain tapers off by morning. On average, most of Delmarva will see about half an inch (0.50) of rain before it tapers off, but the farther north and west you live….we could see some rain totals over 1.00”.
The wind will also be a factor as the area of low pressure passes across Delmarva. We could see some wind gusts overnight between 30-40+ mph through the morning hours. As the low departs and a strong ridge of high pressure settles, the wind continues tomorrow with some wind gusts over 30+ mph possible on Wednesday. This wind on Wednesday will drive in much colder air and will keep temperatures well below average for this time of year.
Even with ample sunshine the rest of the week and into the weekend, temperatures are going to be held down in the 40s to around 50 degrees through Saturday. Another weak front arrives on Sunday with little fanfare, but another blast of even colder air will bring temperatures in the 40s through Monday. With sunshine and a wind starting to turn more south to southwest will start to drive temperatures back above average for the first time in over a week with sunshine through next Wednesday.