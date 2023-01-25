Forecast Updated on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Cloudy with on-and-off rain and a few thunderstorms possible throughout the day. Windy. Highs: 48-62. Winds: S 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Rain and the chance of a few storms begin to taper off. It will be partly cloudy and windy by morning. Lows: 38-44. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 45-51. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear and breezy early. Lows: 23-32. Winds: NW-W 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 40-46. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs: 46-52. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
The active weather pattern that established itself last week will continue into this week. Expect to see a few chances for precipitation with temperatures going up and down throughout the week and into the weekend.
The wet weather continues to track toward Delmarva and will start to overspread some drizzle and a few showers as we continue throughout the morning as the warm front pushes across Delmarva. The steadier and heavier rain gets here by the lunch hour. Once the rain arrives, it will be on and off and could be heavy at times throughout the afternoon and evening. Temperatures soar into the 50s and 60s by the evening hours when the rain chance will be greatest as the wind will also increase throughout the day. We could see the winds gust over 40+ mph at times by Wednesday evening and Wednesday night as the front arrives.
The rain tapers off by Wednesday night and will leave behind anywhere between 0.50 - 1.00” of rain with locally heavier amounts possible. Behind the storm, a blast of colder air comes in for the end of the week and the weekend. A very weak clipper system looks to pass to our north Friday night and into Saturday. If the system brings enough moisture with it, we may have to deal with some extra clouds to start on Saturday with breezy conditions. Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with some sunshine and temperatures into the low 50s. Another system brings shower chances into the cards by Sunday evening and Sunday night.