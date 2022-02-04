Forecast Updated on Friday, February 4, 2022, at 4:05am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: On and off rain, some of which could be heavy at times especially early in the day. Windy. Highs: 54-61 early, temperatures fall throughout the afternoon and evening. Winds: W-NW 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: The storm tapers off to just lingering showers by the evening hours. As temperatures crash, we may see a transition to wintry weather before it ends. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy, windy and colder by morning. Lows: 18-28. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Saturday: Turning mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 28-34. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear and breezy early. Lows: 14-25. Winds: N 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 36-42. Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 45-52. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Rain has been on and off and will continue to be that way throughout your Friday. Some of this rain could be heavy at times into the morning hours as we should see anywhere between 0.50 to 1.00” of rain before it ends.
Temperatures starting things off this morning are in the 50s and 60s, but this will be a completely different story by the afternoon and evening. Cold air will come crashing across Delmarva, leading to temperatures to fall into the 30s by the dinner hour and continue to fall as the storm wraps up. There are some indications that this strong cold front could help lead to a changeover to some wintry precipitation (freezing rain / sleet / snow) on the backside of the front before the moisture stops falling and temperatures continue to crash.
The weekend forecast starts chilly with temperatures hovering around freezing on Saturday but rebound back into the 40s by Sunday and Monday of next week.
It now looks like the timing of a weak energy wave will be later and come a little farther north, so I am adding a chance for some rain showers for Monday night into early Tuesday as a weak low pressure passes directly to our south.
A little warming trend begins again over the work week as high pressure settles into control of the forecast. Highs start to climb above average for this time of year by Wednesday and Thursday of next week with a quiet weather pattern with no real rain chance. It will be nice to dry out for a long period of time after all this active weather we have dealt with the last few weeks.