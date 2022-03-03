Forecast Updated on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: After a chance of a few stray showers this morning with a solid cloud deck, it will break apart and become partly to mostly sunny later this afternoon. Windy. Highs: 50-57. Winds: N 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 24-34. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 45-52. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Friday Night: Turning mostly cloudy. Lows: 28-38. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer. Highs: 55-62. Winds: SE-S 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a few showers across northern Delmarva. Windy. Highs: 65-72. Winds: SW 10-25+ mph.
A relatively quiet weather pattern looks to set up on Delmarva this work week. The strongest clipper system of the week is sitting just to our north and is overspreading some extra clouds across the area right now with most of the moisture to our north as I write this in the overnight period. As most wake up and head to work or school, we may deal with a couple stray showers this morning. It won’t be much of anything, just enough to make us run the windshield wiper a few times. The front clears by late morning and will lead to some sunshine by the afternoon with temperatures in the 50s.
It will turn windy by later today with some gusts this afternoon and evening with some gusts may be as high as 25-30 mph. This wind will shift back out of the north and west for Friday and allow temperatures to tumble back down below average for this time of year.
We will wake up in the 20s by tomorrow morning and even with a boatload of sunshine, our temperatures will only be in the 40s tomorrow afternoon.
The good news for the weekend is that we see things really warm up with highs climbing up into the 60s and even some 70s by Sunday.
The bad news is that an unsettled weather pattern looks to try and set up and will bring us some extra clouds around from time to time while we hang out in the warm sector. A better chance for showers and storms enters the forecast early next week ahead of a cold front that will bring temperatures back to where we should be for this time of year on Wednesday and Thursday.