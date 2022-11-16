Forecast Updated on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Stray pop-up showers are possible, but most are dry. Highs: 52-57. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 30-36. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 42-48. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Thursday Night: Clear and breezy. Lows: 25-32. Winds: W 10-20+ mph.
Friday: Sunny and breezy early. Highs: 42-48. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: 42-48. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
The low that brought the rain yesterday evening and the early part of the overnight has departed and a strong ridge of high pressure settles into the region this morning. This will lead to a colder feel to the air and you can already feel it out the door early on this Wednesday. It has led to some fog settling across Delmarva and could cause some issues in the early part of the day. The wind will pick back up this afternoon with some wind gusts over 30+ mph possible. This wind on Wednesday will drive in much colder air and will keep temperatures well below average for this time of year as highs today only reach the mid 50s.
This high will stick around the next few days, but even with ample sunshine the rest of the week and into the weekend, temperatures are going to be held down in the 40s through Saturday. Another weak front arrives early on Sunday with little fanfare, but another blast of even colder air will bring temperatures in the 40s through Monday. With sunshine and a wind starting to turn more south to southwest will start to drive temperatures back above average for the first time in over a week with sunshine through next Wednesday.
An early look at Thanksgiving shows a quiet forecast with a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, but rain chances start to go up heading into Black Friday and Saturday of next weekend. This, of course, is a way too early look at this forecast and can easily change over the coming days.