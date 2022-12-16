Forecast Updated on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly cloudy and windy. Highs: 45-51. Winds: NE-NW 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Turning mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 25-32. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs: 40-46. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 24-32. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy early. Highs: 36-41. Winds: NW 5-20 mph.
Monday: Sunny. Highs: 37-42. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
The rain from yesterday was a lot. We saw across Delmarva an average of 1.5 - 3.0” of rain with the highest total reported in Powellville, MD of 3.02 inches of rain. We have good news heading into the weekend and that is things will dry out nicely over the next several days. This is where the good news ends because much colder air is starting to rush onto Delmarva and this cold blast of air is going to stick around for the foreseeable future with temperatures holding well below average.
It will be a mix of sun and clouds this Friday as the colder air continues to arrive. We will see some wind gusts this afternoon as high as 25 - 30+ mph which will lead to high temperatures in the 40s to around 50 degrees. This is the closest we will be to average for the next several days. High pressure takes its time arriving in the area and will keep the breeze up for most of the weekend. This breeze will keep temperatures in the 40s for Saturday and Sunday with wind gusts possible to 25+ mph both days. This will make it feel like the 30s throughout the weekend. The one caveat: we get lots of sunshine into the region, especially on Saturday.
This cold blast lingers into next week with high temperatures in the 40s as high pressure remains locked in across the area with a big ol’ blocking pattern establishing in the atmosphere. The positioning of all these different systems will be key in trying to forecast our next big storm which looks to arrive late week next week. This will be a very tricky forecast, so you will want to stay tuned because I have a feeling this one will be changing a lot until we get into the early part of next week.